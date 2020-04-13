MOM issues new guidelines, warns of risk of virus outbreak among foreign workers outside purpose-built dorms

FOREIGN workers who live outside purpose-built dormitory facilities are also vulnerable to the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed eight lives in Singapore, a new advisory from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has warned.

There has been a recent rise in cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease among foreign work-pass holders who live in factory-converted dormitories or the temporary quarters that can be set up on or near construction sites, the ministry noted in its advisory to employers on Monday.

“There is serious risk of widespread outbreak in your facility,” the MOM told employers, while calling for workers to stay in their residences “as much as possible”.

Besides purpose-built dormitories, employers can also house foreign workers in industrial or warehouse developments that have been partially converted to dormitories, in buildings still under construction, and in temporary structures on or near construction sites.

With the latest advisory, companies were told to have meals catered for workers so they need not leave the premises for food. While workers can still step out to buy essential items, remit money or carry out other “important errands”, they should minimise the time spent outside.

The workers must also record when they exit and return to their residences, as well as log why they are venturing outside the premises and where they plan to go, the MOM said.

Other safe-distancing requirements include twice-daily temperature-taking and a prohibition on workers from different blocks - and, where applicable, different floors - mingling with one another.

Workers who do not co-operate will not only be fined, but also risk revocation of their work passes and a permanent ban on working in Singapore, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, employers have been instructed to keep paying workers’ salaries promptly.

“As a responsible employer, you must continue to pay your workers their salaries promptly and look after their well-being during this period,” the MOM said, adding that it “will take action against employers and/or work-pass holders for instances of irresponsible practices and behaviour”.

The latest measures come after an eighth foreign workers’ dormitory was gazetted as an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act on Sunday, up from just two the week before. Residents in these isolation areas are not allowed to go to work or even to move between blocks.

Singapore’s biggest Covid-19 cluster is S11 Dormitory @ Punggol in Seletar North Link, which had 365 of the country’s 2,532 confirmed cases as of Sunday night.

The Health Ministry also noted that the number of work permit- and dormitory-related cases is likely to keep rising, “especially as we undertake more aggressive testing at the dormitories”.