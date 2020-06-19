MOM unveils timeline to screen and clear foreign worker dorms of coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SOME 75,000 of Singapore’s 323,000 migrant worker dormitory residents have been cleared of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday night.
The figure, which was accurate as at June 15, means that close to a quarter of these workers have either fully...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes