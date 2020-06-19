You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MOM unveils timeline to screen and clear foreign worker dorms of coronavirus

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:13 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SOME 75,000 of Singapore’s 323,000 migrant worker dormitory residents have been cleared of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday night.

The figure, which was accurate as at June 15, means that close to a quarter of these workers have either fully...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Food exporters to China asked to declare produce is coronavirus-free

Putin pushes idea of Russian-backed summit to stabilise world

Taiwan pitches investment deal with EU to strengthen democracy

Ipos names Rena Lee as new chief executive

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:04 PM
Real Estate

Real-estate agency industry urged to tap technology for greater productivity

THE real estate agency industry should continue with digitalisation efforts and leverage technology for greater...

Jun 19, 2020 10:03 PM
Transport

BMW cuts jobs, ends self-driving project with Mercedes

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BMW will slash 6,000 jobs this year and freeze a major self-driving technology collaboration...

Jun 19, 2020 09:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Business Space Reit snags S$80m green loan

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit has secured a S$80 million green loan to refinance its Solaris@one-north project in...

Jun 19, 2020 09:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new...

Jun 19, 2020 09:33 PM
Consumer

Food exporters to China asked to declare produce is coronavirus-free

[BEIJING] China's customs authority has asked food exporters to the country to sign a declaration their produce is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.