Monetary Authority of Singapore stands pat on Singdollar policy at October meeting

SINGAPORE'S central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged at its half-yearly review on Wednesday, as market watchers had expected.

The neutral position, taken after two straight rounds of easing, came as the economy is tipped to recover in 2021, but with weak underlying momentum.

Amid the global economic downturn of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made no change to the width of the band in which the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (SGDNEER) is allowed to float.

The MAS, which lowered the mid-point of the band and cut its rate of appreciation to zero in end-March, also left both centre and slope untouched this time.

"As core inflation is expected to stay low, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time," the MAS said in its October policy statement.

"This will complement fiscal policy efforts to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 and ensure price stability over the medium term."

The latest decision came as the Singapore economy shrank by 7 per cent year on year in the third quarter, according to estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which forecasts a decline of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent for the full year.

Citi analysts had affirmed just the day before that they expected the MAS to stay on hold with monetary policy, as strong Singapore dollar inflows in recent weeks were deemed "reflective of no meaningful dovish expectations".

"Together with risk of potential shifts in US elections polls, disappointment on stimulus and/or vaccine timelines, risk-reward seems to be for favouring cautious SGD (singapore dollar) exposure, in our view," the Citi analysts added in a Tuesday note.

"Having said that, we are mindful that in spite of dovish action at the October 2019 policy review, SGD was quick to resume its outperformance."

Similarly, Standard Chartered economist Jonathan Koh said: "In case of a surprise re-centring lower of the policy band in October, we expect USD-SGD to trade (around) 1.5 per cent higher in response. In comparison, if the MAS leaves monetary policy unchanged, in line with our expectations, we expect very limited market reaction."