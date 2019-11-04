Money FM oodcast: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

The Breakfast Huddle: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

16:18 min

Synopsis: Many countries around the world have been taking measures to prevent and slow down climate change. Especially for an island like Singapore, we are surrounded by water and climate change means rising sea levels would at the end of the day affect our shores. Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs talks to us about what Singapore is doing to combat climate change and how our Malay/Muslim community has evolved over the years.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt