Money FM podcast: A better 2020 for the Singaporean economy?

Prime Time: A better 2020 for the Singaporean economy?

Synopsis: Hopes are that the local economy, fresh from recession scares this year, will fare better in 2020. CIMB economist Song Seng Wun joined us on Prime Time to talk about his outlook for GDP growth, whether a turnaround for manufacturing can be believed, and what role a possible property glut and next year's budget will affect next year's GDP.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

