Money FM podcast: A better 2020 for the Singaporean economy?

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: A better 2020 for the Singaporean economy?

Prime Time: A better 2020 for the Singaporean economy?

11:03 min

Synopsis: Hopes are that the local economy, fresh from recession scares this year, will fare better in 2020. CIMB economist Song Seng Wun joined us on Prime Time to talk about his outlook for GDP growth, whether a turnaround for manufacturing can be believed, and what role a possible property glut and next year's budget will affect next year's GDP.

Rocky road to recovery for factories

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Rocky road to recovery for factories

Abe, Kuroda pressure Japan employers to raise wages

Capitalists without capital are plaguing capitalism

Governance is not about compliance, but helping firms perform better: UK expert

China will relax hukou system to promote freer movement of labour

China slams US defence act over trade restrictions

