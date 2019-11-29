You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: A non-profit aims to eliminate homelessness in the world

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_billionbricks.jpg

Prime Time: A non-profit aims to eliminate homelessness in the world

13:07 min

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim and Bernard Lim speak to Prasoon Kumar, CEO, and co-founder of billionBricks, a non-profit innovation studio which wants to eliminate homelessness in the world, one brick at a time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Where are the opportunities for property investors?

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Government & Economy

MAS flags leverage risk in businesses tied to trade, building sectors

Post-cooling measures, property prices 'closer to fundamentals'

More help for businesses, PMETs in manufacturing sector

Singapore resident employment rate up, income growth slows

China speeds up 1 trillion yuan bond sale to boost slowing economy

Japan retail sales dip the most since 2015 as tax hike hits demand

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament declares symbolic 'climate emergency' ahead of summit

[BRUSSELS] European Union lawmakers declared a "climate emergency" on Thursday in a symbolic vote that heightens...

Nov 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Cash offer of S$0.215 per share for POSH ‘fair and reasonable’: IFA

PROVENANCE Capital, the independent financial adviser (IFA), has advised the recommending directors of PACC Offshore...

Nov 28, 2019 10:29 PM
Consumer

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

[FRANKFURT] Germany's economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of hi-tech...

Nov 28, 2019 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Norway's US$1.1t wealth fund to deepen climate risk work

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to expand its work on assessing climate risk, from...

Nov 28, 2019 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

[RIYADH] The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly