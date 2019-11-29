Money FM podcast: A non-profit aims to eliminate homelessness in the world

Prime Time: A non-profit aims to eliminate homelessness in the world

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim and Bernard Lim speak to Prasoon Kumar, CEO, and co-founder of billionBricks, a non-profit innovation studio which wants to eliminate homelessness in the world, one brick at a time.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

