Money FM podcast: A special interview with Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_denise.jpg

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

16:00 min

Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak to Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Sinagpore District as she shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers Scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households with daily expenses while supporting local merchants and hawkers.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

