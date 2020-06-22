You are here
Money FM podcast: A special interview with Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang
16:00 min
Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak to Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Sinagpore District as she shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers Scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households with daily expenses while supporting local merchants and hawkers.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes