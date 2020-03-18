You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Building a home with opportunities for all

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_Gracefu.jpg

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

23:47 min

Synopsis: A special post-budget conversation with Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth. The Minister shares plans to expand on programmes that will benefit our children and youth, our elderly as well as with volunteerism. Minister Fu also speaks about assistance MCCY plans for sectors that have been affected by Covid-19.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

This is how Covid-19 will raze the global economy

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Government & Economy

Surprise growth in NODX likely to be short-lived: economists

New Zealand raids 'rainy day' fund for stimulus package to ease pandemic shock

Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as world's freest economy

Abe vague on timing of Tokyo Olympics

India shuts Taj Mahal; Pakistan cases rise after quarantine errors

Europe locks down as WHO calls for 'boldest actions' against pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 12:27 AM
Government & Economy

India shuts Taj Mahal; Pakistan cases rise after quarantine errors

[MUMBAI] India closed the Taj Mahal, its principal tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices...

Mar 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Garage

honestbee sells S$125k of goods, consents for LHN to retake habitat

DISTRESSED startup honestbee informed its creditors late on Tuesday night that it has sold some S$125,000 worth of...

Mar 18, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Europe locks down as WHO calls for 'boldest actions' against pandemic

[PARIS] European countries moved into near total lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to halt the rapid spread of the deadly...

Mar 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Companies & Markets

All-male boards still present in 19 of Singapore's top 100 listcos: report

OF the 100 largest primary-listed companies on the Singapore Exchange (...

Mar 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

Jetstar Asia suspends services for three weeks amid coronavirus travel curbs

[SYDNEY] Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday it would suspend all services for three weeks from March 23 to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.