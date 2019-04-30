Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Minister K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Coffee with Claressa: Minister K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

19:37 mins

Synopsis: POFMA, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act is a Bill currently in Parliament. Minister K Shanmugam Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs sits down with Claressa Monteiro to clarify and explain POFMA.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

