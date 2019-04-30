You are here

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Minister K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

Coffee with Claressa: Minister K Shanmugam on record on POFMA

19:37 mins

Synopsis: POFMA, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act is a Bill currently in Parliament. Minister K Shanmugam Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs sits down with Claressa Monteiro to clarify and explain POFMA.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

