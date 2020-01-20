You are here
Money FM podcast: EDB Singapore 2019 year in review
The Breakfast Huddle: EDB Singapore 2019 year in review
15:10 min
Synopsis: In the Economic Development Board's latest year in review, Singapore exceeded its forecast for investment commitments last year, attracting $10.9 billion and is looking to sustain similar investment levels this year. Chng Kai Fong, managing director at Economic Development Board, shares more on what EDB is doing right to ensure that Singapore is still attracting investors despite external issues.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
