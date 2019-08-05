Money FM podcast: Ho Meng Kit, CEO Singapore Business Federation

15:41 min

Synopsis: According to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, a package is ready to help Singapore businesses and workers should the global economy take a nosedive. Ho Meng Kit, chief executive officer of the Singapore Business Federation and David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting share more about what else the government can do to help, as well as what the new package might contain.

