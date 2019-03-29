You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: EDB's 2019 game plan for Singapore

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

13:58 mins

Synopsis: The Economic Development Board (EDB) plans and executes strategies to sustain Singapore as a leading global hub for business and investment. How did it do last year and what’s its game plan for Singapore in 2019? We find out from EDB’s managing director, Chng Kai Fong.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

