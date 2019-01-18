You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Giving the media industry a boost

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

13:01 mins

Synopsis: The media industry in Singapore recently got a boost with IMDA announcing initiatives aimed at developing talent and generating tie ups with foreign content creators. The Media Industry Plan was announced recently as well. To tell us more is Joachim Ng, director of the Singapore Film Commission and Dorothy Lai, director, Public Service Media Assessment, IMDA.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

