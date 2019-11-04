You are here

Money FM podcast: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

16:18 min

Synopsis: Many countries around the world have been taking measures to prevent and slow down climate change. Especially for an island like Singapore, we are surrounded by water and climate change means rising sea levels would at the end of the day affect our shores.

Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs talks to us about what Singapore is doing to combat climate change and how our Malay/Muslim community has evolved over the years.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

