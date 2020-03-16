You are here
Money FM podcast: Navigating challenges including COVID-19, staying stronger as one Singapore
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and Finance Presenter Ryan Huang
14:36 min
Synopsis: Budget 2020 speech included measures that will be rolled out to help Singapore during this challenging time. It was also recently announced that the Singapore government is prepared to roll out a second help package on top of the first. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat discusses how Singapore can navigate through these uncertain times and why we are stronger as one Singapore.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
