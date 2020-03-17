You are here
Money FM podcast: Post-budget conversation with Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung
Your Money with Michelle Martin
22:19 min
Synopsis: Michelle Martin speaks to Minister for Education, Ong Ye Kung about readying our students for the future via enhancements to Character and Citizenship Education (CCE), digital literacy and greater exposure to the Asian region.
