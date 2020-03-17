You are here

Money FM podcast: Post-budget conversation with Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

Synopsis: Michelle Martin speaks to Minister for Education, Ong Ye Kung about readying our students for the future via enhancements to Character and Citizenship Education (CCE), digital literacy and greater exposure to the Asian region.
 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

