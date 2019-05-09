Money FM podcast: Read with Michelle Martin: Vikram Khanna, Headwinds and Hazards

Read with Michelle Martin: Vikram Khanna, Headwinds and Hazards

18:45 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Why do populist policies often tend to end badly with hyper-inflation and failed economies? How will the current populist trend play out in the West? Vikram Khanna, associate editor of The Straits Times and author of Headwinds and Hazards: Economic Snapshots in an Age of Populism explains. He also shares why he thinks Singapore’s participation in the Belt-and-Road initiative will encourage China to possibly improve its lending practices.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt