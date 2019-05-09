You are here

Money FM podcast: Read with Michelle Martin: Vikram Khanna

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

18:45 mins

Synopsis: Why do populist policies often tend to end badly with hyper-inflation and failed economies? How will the current populist trend play out in the West? Vikram Khanna, associate editor of The Straits Times and author of Headwinds and Hazards: Economic Snapshots in an Age of Populism explains. He also shares why he thinks Singapore’s participation in the Belt-and-Road initiative will encourage China to possibly improve its lending practices.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

