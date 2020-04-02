You are here

Money FM podcast: Resilience Budget will save jobs & support firms

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

Synopsis: Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat has just announced a $48 billion dollar “Resilience Budget” to help Singapore through the current challenging times. To help businesses navigate the current environment he has addressed three Cs – cash flow, cost, and credit. Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises joins us to help us find out what the business community thinks of these measures.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

China's manufacturing sector performs strongly in March, but challenges remain

