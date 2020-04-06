You are here

Money FM podcast: The digital fight against Covid-19

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank, and finance presenter Ryan Huang

22:49 min

Synopsis: Despite the gloomy outlook due to COVID-19, the Singapore government remains optimistic and is encouraging businesses to take this chance to digitalise operations and allow their workers to upgrade their skills.

Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran talks to us about the government's efforts to encourage digitalisation and how the government is preparing themselves for news management ahead of the elections.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  
