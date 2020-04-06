You are here
Money FM podcast: The digital fight against Covid-19
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank, and finance presenter Ryan Huang
22:49 min
Synopsis: Despite the gloomy outlook due to COVID-19, the Singapore government remains optimistic and is encouraging businesses to take this chance to digitalise operations and allow their workers to upgrade their skills.
Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran talks to us about the government's efforts to encourage digitalisation and how the government is preparing themselves for news management ahead of the elections.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt