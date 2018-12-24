You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

18:09 mins

Synopsis: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore, reflects on some of the biggest stories of 2018 which have come from Turkey, including the drop in the Turkish lira, plus expands on the business relations between our two countries, and shares his outlook for Turkey in 2019.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

