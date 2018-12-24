Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

You are here
The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore
18:09 mins
Synopsis: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore, reflects on some of the biggest stories of 2018 which have come from Turkey, including the drop in the Turkish lira, plus expands on the business relations between our two countries, and shares his outlook for Turkey in 2019.
