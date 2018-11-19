You are here
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore
The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore
19:21 mins
Synopsis: Melvyn Pun, CEO of Yoma Strategic Holdings and Brad Jones, CEO of Wave Money share more about state of the property and fintech industry in Myanmar and the similar trends between Singapore and Myanmar
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt