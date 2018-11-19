You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

From left: Brian Fernandez (Money FM presenter), Elliott Danker (Money FM presenter), Brad Jones (Wave Money CEO), Melvyn Pun (Yoma Strategic Holdings CEO) and Stanley Leong (Money FM presenter)

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

19:21 mins

Synopsis: Melvyn Pun, CEO of Yoma Strategic Holdings and Brad Jones, CEO of Wave Money share more about state of the property and fintech industry in Myanmar and the similar trends between Singapore and Myanmar

