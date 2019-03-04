You are here
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: What happens next for US-North Korea relations?
16:48 mins
Synopsis: Shawn Ho, associate research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore breaks down the latest summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un which ended with no deal and shares what is next for the two countries' 'special relationship'.
