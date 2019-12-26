You are here

Money FM podcast: The world's first investment fund dedicated to addressing Asia's plastic crisis

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Synopsis: The Circulate Capital Ocean Fund is the world's first investment fund dedicated to address Asia's plastic crisis. With 60 per cent of ocean plastic originating from the region, Asia is the biggest source of plastic leakage into global oceans. We find out more with Rob Kaplan, founder & CEO at Circulate Capital.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

