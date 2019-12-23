You are here
Money FM podcast: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK elections and Brexit
16:05 min
Synopsis: The UK has certainly been in the news, with Brexit, a change of prime minister, and the recent general elections dominating the headlines. Her Excellency, Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore, speaks about her recent appointment, UK-Singapore ties and of course, Brexit.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
