Money FM podcast: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK elections and Brexit

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK elections and Brexit

16:05 min

Synopsis: The UK has certainly been in the news, with Brexit, a change of prime minister, and the recent general elections dominating the headlines. Her Excellency, Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore, speaks about her recent appointment, UK-Singapore ties and of course, Brexit.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

