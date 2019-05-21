Money FM symposium to discuss challenges to jobs

Singapore

MONEY FM 89.3 will be organising a symposium on June 1, to discuss the pressing issues faced by the manpower sector in Singapore.

The half-day event - titled Spotlight: Career Disputed - will be hosted by senior producer and presenter Howie Lim, who runs The Workday show on the business and personal finance radio station.

Among the speakers are National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general and member of parliament Patrick Tay, who will share insights about the future of work and how the labour movement can help workers, especially older ones, adapt to changing workplace demands.

"It is imperative for businesses and workers to stay ready, relevant and resilient to keep pace with the changes and stay ahead," he said.

"We expect to see the convergence and transformation of job roles and therefore the need for workers to re-skill, up-skill and second-skill to become a Worker 4.0."

Another speaker, Zainal Abidin Ahmad, senior vice-president of consultancy and training firm SSA Consulting Group, will talk about how the private sector can equip workers with workplace literacy skills to boost their employability and workplace performance.

Headhunter Jaime Lim, country director of executive recruitment firm PeopleSearch, is another guest speaker at the event to be held at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard.

She will talk about the expectations job seekers have and how developing future-ready skills can help them meet these expectations.

Speaking to The Business Times, MONEY FM's Ms Lim shared her observations from interviews she conducted on the station's interview segment Career 360.

"From interviewing recruitment agencies, labour analysts, career coaches and then-labour chief Chan Chun Sing, it was clear how technological advancements, the gig economy and Industry 4.0 were disrupting jobs," she said.

"Yet some I've spoken to seem blissfully unaware of the onslaught of change, while others are panic stricken and desperately searching for courses to take in order to stay relevant.

"This prompted us at MONEY FM to bring together a diverse group of speakers to make sense of what career disruption means for different individuals."