You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moody's downgrades Hong Kong outlook to "negative" as protests go on

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 9:44 PM

doc774qw9ez0mf2d9os6w2_doc774dryeyxk17rxj4d63.jpg
Protesters during an unauthorized march in the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong, Sept. 15, 2019.

[HONG KONG] Credit rating agency Moody's changed its outlook on Hong Kong's rating to negative from stable on Monday, reflecting what it called the rising risk of "an erosion in the strength of Hong Kong's institutions" amid the city's ongoing protests.

The move follows Fitch Ratings' downgrade earlier this month on Hong Kong's long-term foreign-currency-issuer default rating to "AA" from "AA+".

"Moody's has previously noted that a downgrade could be triggered by a shift in the current equilibrium between the SAR's (Special Administrative Region's) economic proximity to and legal and regulatory distance from China," Moody's said in a statement.

"The decision to change Hong Kong's outlook to negative signals rising concern that this shift is happening, notwithstanding recent moves by Hong Kong's government to accommodate some of the demonstrators' demands."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The institutional features that grant Hong Kong greater political and economic autonomy - together with the city's intrinsic credit strengths - accounted for Hong Kong's higher rating than China, the agency said.

On Sunday, what began as a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day descended into violence in some of the Chinese territory's busiest shopping and tourist districts. The demonstrations were the latest in over three months of sometimes violent protests.

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, told a group of businessmen in late August that her "political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited", because the unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China.

The longer the standoff continues, the greater the risk that Hong Kong's attractiveness as a global economic and financial centre would be diminished, Moody's said. Dwindling capacity for the government to implement certain policies could "undermine key drivers of its competitiveness and macroeconomic stability."

Moody's affirmed HK's Aa2 rating, however, citing "strong fiscal and external buffers, with a minimal government debt burden, large fiscal reserves and ample foreign exchange reserves".

It said it would "likely downgrade Hong Kong's rating" if it concluded the protests, or measures taken by the Hong Kong government to resolve them, were likely to damage Hong Kong's medium-term economic prospects, or "signify an erosion in the predictability and effectiveness of its governing, judicial and policymaking institutions."

Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis in Hong Kong, said the rating action by the rating agencies was an early indicator and warning signal.

"I don't think there will be aggressive markets in the short run. The impact will come in the medium term. Some quasi-government agencies may need to pay higher funding costs should the third credit rating agency (S&P) downgrade Hong Kong."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Still no viable Brexit proposals from UK, EU says after talks

Indonesia arrests nearly 200 over raging forest fires

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

War at the dinner table: Hong Kong families divided over protests

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

China able to achieve full-year growth target - stats bureau

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

doc774ng8a85ia1my8yk664_doc740i9jigvhj1nfhgl2t6.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit launches S$473.8m equity fundraising to partially fund data centre acquisitions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly