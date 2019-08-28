You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Morales thanks G-7 for 'tiny' Amazon aid

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 7:09 AM

nz_evo_280841.jpg
Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales gave a half-hearted welcome on Tuesday to a G-7 pledge of US$20 million to fight the Amazon wildfires, describing it as "tiny."
PHOTO: AP

[LA PAZ] Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales gave a half-hearted welcome on Tuesday to a G-7 pledge of US$20 million to fight the Amazon wildfires, describing it as "tiny."

An underwhelmed Morales said the aid from the most industrialised countries was part of the world's "obligation" to preserve the Amazon rainforest.

"I welcome that small, small, tiny contribution of US$20 million from the G-7 - that is not help, it is part of a shared co-responsibility, as all peoples have the obligation to preserve the ecosystem," Mr Morales told Bolivia's Radio Panamericana.

The richest nations "should contribute a lot, and not only when there are fires," the president said, adding that he hoped the aid would arrive as quickly as possible.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bolivia is one of nine South American countries to share the Amazon rainforest.

While fires in Brazil have captured the world's attention, Bolivia has been fighting its own blazes that Mr Morales said Tuesday had destroyed 1.2 million hectares, or more than 4,000 square miles of forest and grassland, since May.

Bolivia has enlisted a Boeing 747 "Supertanker" from the US to bolster its effort to quench the fires from the air.

Mr Morales told the radio he had agreed with Paraguay's President Mario Abdo to allow fire-fighting aircraft to cross one another's border wherever necessary to fight the fires.

G-7 countries meeting in France made the US$20 million aid offer to help Brazil and Bolivia fight the blazes.

Brazil rejected the offer amid a spat between President Jair Bolsonaro and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has blamed his policies for damaging the Amazon.

Like Mr Bolsonaro, Mr Morales has been criticised for his land-clearing policies. On Tuesday, he said he had decreed a pause in land sales and purchases to prevent people taking advantage of the fires clearing large areas of land for crops and livestock.

AFP

Government & Economy

US approves US$3.3b sale of anti-ballistic missiles to Japan

UK to spend more on services, but stick with budget rules: Javid

Brazil central bank to continue FX intervention on Wednesday as real nears record low

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's biggest 1MDB trial to begin

UK alone will be to blame for no-deal Brexit: EU tells Johnson

US tech industry cool on Trump deal on France digital tax

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

BT_20190828_LINDE28A_3875516-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde makes big bet on Singapore with U$1.4b Jurong plant

BT_20190828_ROBINSON_3875474-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is tops for HK real estate investors in H1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly