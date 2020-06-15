You are here

Home > Government & Economy
BEYOND COVID-19: SOCIAL SUPPORT

More aid for job loss, low income can bolster Singapore's social safety net

There is also a broad group within middle class who can be economically vulnerable and need support in difficult times, says academic
Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

BT_20200615_MTPROTECTXRH6_4145201.jpg
PM Lee notes that while Singapore has taken emergency measures to help everyone come through the Covid-19 crisis, it has to think carefully how to improve its social safety nets.
PHOTO:REUTERS

Singapore

SINGAPORE has in place many safety nets that have been enhanced over the years but those related to loss of work could still be strengthened, observers say.

Their comments come in the wake of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech on June 7, in which he highlighted the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat says it can withstand short-term cash flow pressures from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Low Keng Huat (Singapore) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that it will be able to...

Jun 14, 2020 09:04 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL completes 51% acquisition of Chinese healthcare company

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) said on Sunday that it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in...

Jun 14, 2020 08:05 PM
Government & Economy

Investor confidence will tide Singapore through uncertainty: Chan Chun Sing

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing says that investor confidence in Singapore remains strong due to its...

Jun 14, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume online betting for sports and horse racing, outlets remain closed

SINGAPORE Pools announced on Sunday that online sports betting and online horse wagering for overseas races will...

Jun 14, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

China reports 57 new virus cases as Beijing cluster grows

[BEIJING] China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.