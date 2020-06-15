More aid for job loss, low income can bolster Singapore's social safety net

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE has in place many safety nets that have been enhanced over the years but those related to loss of work could still be strengthened, observers say.
Their comments come in the wake of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's speech on June 7, in which he highlighted the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes