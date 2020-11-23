You are here

More business travel on the cards: Chan Chun Sing

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 9:50 AM
Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 9:50 AM

SINGAPORE now has the resources to reopen its borders further, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday, outlining plans for more travel.

Still, with business support schemes set to taper off in the coming year, he told firms and workers that government measures "must be...

