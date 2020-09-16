More capital flows into Asean amid pandemic and US-China tensions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Asean region is set to see more capital inflows as companies look to diversify their investments and supply chains amid US-China tensions in a post-pandemic world, a group of panellists said on the first day of the FutureChina Global Forum on Tuesday.
One leading...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes