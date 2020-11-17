More Covid-19 time relief for HP, property deals

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
TEMPORARY Covid-19 relief for options-to-purchase as well as sale and purchase agreements with property developers will now be extended until until March 31 next year, instead of its original Dec 31, 2020 expiry.
This was announced by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes