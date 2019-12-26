You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 11:29 PM

doc78kohgpxvz415ohkumso_doc78kl78o3l481f5u6k40t.jpg
Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day after pro-government Hindu hardliners staged a show of force complete with horses, drums and batons.
AP

[NEW DELHI] Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day after pro-government Hindu hardliners staged a show of force complete with horses, drums and batons.

Two weeks of at times violent demonstrations have killed at least 27 people as anti-government protesters have vented their anger nationwide in the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he stormed to power in 2014.

Mr Modi denies accusations that the law, which eases naturalisation procedures for non-Muslim minorities from three nations, is part of a master plan to reshape India as a purely Hindu nation.

But coupled with plans for a national register of citizens, it has stoked fears at home and abroad, including in Washington and at the UN rights office, about the marginalisation of India's 200 million Muslims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Wednesday several thousand baton-wielding volunteers from a Hindu hardline group - of which Mr Modi is a lifelong member - held a rally in the southern city of Hyderabad, in a show of support for the government.

SEE ALSO

IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militaristic group that has long espoused "Hindutva" or Hindu hegemony, marched through the streets beating drums and blowing horns.

The parade, organised before the protests began, saw volunteers ride horses, sing songs, and perform group exercises using lathis - bamboo batons deployed by Indian riot police.

The protests against the citizenship law meanwhile show no signs of going away, although in recent days numbers have been smaller.

Around 2,500 people rallied against the government in the financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, police told AFP, with demonstrators waving flags and carrying banners calling for a boycott of the citizenship law.

Protesters also took to the streets in the eastern city of Kolkata while hundreds of Muslim women demonstrated in the southern state of Karnataka where two people were shot dead by police in protests last week.

While many of the protests have been peaceful, demonstrations have sometimes turned violent with police also accused of a disproportionate response.

In India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh - where 19 people have been killed - the authorities have arrested thousands and sought damages from more than 100 people accused of rioting and destroying public property.

Around 130 people have been ordered to pay nearly 5 million rupees (S$95,000) within a week, with officials warning that their properties will be confiscated and auctioned to recover the amount if necessary.

Authorities were bracing for further protests on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, home to a large Islamic minority, and in parts of New Delhi following Muslim prayers.

Mobile internet, which was cut across large parts of Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere last week, has been restored, although the cities of Agra -home to the Taj Mahal - and Bulandshahr remain offline.

AFP

Government & Economy

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

Lebanon bank governor does not know how much pound could slump on black market

China slams US defence act over trade restrictions

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

Singapore factory output posts 9.3% shock drop in November

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labour market and...

Dec 26, 2019 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its...

Dec 26, 2019 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

Lebanon bank governor does not know how much pound could slump on black market

[BEIRUT] Lebanon's central bank governor said on Thursday "nobody knows" how much more the cost of dollars could...

Dec 26, 2019 10:06 PM
Life & Culture

Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Can you make an egg stand on its narrow side during a solar eclipse?

Dec 26, 2019 09:49 PM
Life & Culture

'Ring of fire' eclipse wows across Asia

[SINGAPORE] Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare "ring of fire"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly