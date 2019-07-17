You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 2:10 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MORE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are paying their debts on time in the second quarter of 2019, boosted by construction sector activities, according to an Experian report.

A healthy pipeline of activity within the construction sector led to significant improvement in debt settlement compared to Q4 2018, when the sector was plagued by a high volume of delinquent payments, said Experian.

An average of 47 per cent of SME debt was paid on time, up from 38 per cent in 2018's fourth quarter.

This was the best performing quarter for local SMEs since the first quarter of 2017, where 52 per cent of SME debt was paid on time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was largely due to more timely payments from the retail and manufacturing sectors, while only 16 per cent of construction sector firms were more than 90 days delinquent in their debt payments, versus 35 per cent in Q4 2018. 

Despite retail and manufacturing having the largest increase in on-time payments of between 12 and 13 per cent versus construction's 11 per cent, the construction sector saw major improvements in areas such as payments that were more than 90 days late decreasing by 19 per cent versus Q4 last year.

Settlement timeline for construction also decreased to 39 days, down 20 days from the fourth quarter's 59 days.

The increased number of timely payments within the retail sector is a possible effect of a shrinking retail market, said Experian.

"To remain competitive in a challenging business environment, retail businesses are now taking on less inventory toimprove their flexibility and agility to market, carry less debt, and allowing them to pay creditors in a timelier manner."

As for manufacturing, a protracted slowdown in growth is a likely byproduct of ongoing US-China trade tensions. It is hitting companies' bottom lines and putting manufacturers under increasing pressure to pay within credit terms, said Experian. 

The Days Turned Cash national average – a measure of the debt settlement timelines among SMEs – saw significant improvement led by construction and retail, which saw decreases of 20 and six days respectively.

Construction sector growth "may be well set to continue throughout 2019", said James Gothard, general manager, credit services, SEA, Experian.

The easing of rules around public projects may have enhanced the competitive ability of SMEs in the construction sector, potentially enabling a higher number of smaller firms to bid for public sector projects, he added.

Mr Gothard was citing revised rules introduced in June 2018 that included exempting companies with annual revenues below S$5 million from producing audited financial statements and removing the need to affix company stamps on certain tender-related documents.

Conducted on a biannual basis, the Experian report analyses payment patterns of more than 120,000 companies in Singapore across eight major sectors – retail, wholesale, construction, hospitality/food and beverage, information and communications, manufacturing, services, and transport/storage.

The latest report analyses the first two quarters of 2019.

Earlier in July, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau reported slower payment of bills among Singapore firms. While manufacturing sector saw the largest increase in slow payments quarter on quarter out of the five sectors surveyed, retail and construction saw decreases in slow payment.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust DPU up 1.9% to 2.2 S cents for Q2

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BP_Go-Jek_170719_62.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Garage

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly