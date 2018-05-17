You are here
More than 100 SMEs gain from group-based upgrading solutions
SME Centres want to extend their reach to 200 more SMEs by year's end, helping them to improve sales, productivity and customer service levels, for example
Singapore
OVER 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from 22 group-based upgrading projects implemented by SME Centres in the past year, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday.
The centres are keen to spearhead more such
