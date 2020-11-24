You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More than 12,000 ICT openings, 95% in PMET roles

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

THERE were more than 12,000 infocomm technology (ICT) openings as at early this month, of which about 95 per cent are in PMET roles, such as software, web and applications developers as well as network engineers.

Salaries for these professional, managerial, executive and technical roles ranged from S$3,750 to S$7,500. On one end of the spectrum, computer technicians can draw S$3,750 to S$6,000, and management and business consultants, between S$5,250 and S$7,500.

About one in three of these job openings are in tech-lite roles; the rest require a deeper level of technology skills, said the Ministry of Manpower in its latest jobs situation report released on Tuesday.

Since 2015, more locals have taken up jobs in this sector. Local employment has expanded by 17,000, forming 71 per cent of the sector's total employment of 190,200. This does not yet include the growth for ICT personnel in other sectors of the economy, said MOM.

While Covid-19 has disrupted the economy and labour market, it has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, leading to the creation of new job roles and an increase in demand for ICT manpower.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The government and industry have put in place a three-pronged approach to capture growth in this sector:

* Rolling out place-and-train programmes for new hires and reskilling of existing staff. Over the next three years, at least 5,500 job placement opportunities will be developed. Some of these opportunities are with Google, SEA Group and IBM in growth areas like digital marketing, cloud technology and product management, software development, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security.

To date, the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) has placed 6,600 locals in ICT jobs through its placement programmes. TeSA was announced in 2016 as a tripartite initiative to build and develop a skilled ICT workforce. It is co-led by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

* Providing access to company-hosted traineeships and attachments. Currently, there are about 4,900 such opportunities available under the SG United Jobs and Skills Package. These attachment opportunities are in areas such as UI/UX (user interface/user experience) development, digital marketing, network engineering, cyber security and cloud engineering.

* Nurturing a pipeline of talent in the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs). The intake for IHL courses in academic year 2020 is around 7,600.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea's exports extend recovery despite worsening pandemic

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local cases for 14th day

German economy grew by 8.5% in third quarter, but recession fears grow

Thai police to deploy thousands for royal protest

'Alone in the dark': South Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 24, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Patriarch of Scotts Holdings, Ameerali R. Jumabhoy, dies at 94

AMEERALI Rajabali Jumabhoy, prominent businessman and founder of Scotts Holdings Limited, died early on Tuesday....

Nov 24, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI up 1.5%, sentiment boosted by Biden transition and hopes of economic recovery

SINGAPORE shares advanced on Tuesday following news of President Donald Trump giving the green light for President-...

Nov 24, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 19.09...

Nov 24, 2020 05:25 PM
Life & Culture

Nail salons, lifeline for immigrants, have lost half their business

[NEW YORK] On most days, Juyoung Lee is the only person inside Beverly Nail Studio, the salon that she owns in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for