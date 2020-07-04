More than 12,000 people placed in new jobs under SGUnited Jobs initiative: Josephine Teo

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MORE than 12,000 people have been placed in new jobs since March under the SGUnited Jobs initiative, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Friday.
The initiative was introduced in March as part of the supplementary Resilience Budget to help job seekers cope with the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes