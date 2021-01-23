You are here

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, DC, to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a US official said on Friday.
[WASHINGTON] Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, DC, to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a US official said on Friday.

The US government imposed unprecedented security measures in the city following...

