You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More than 20,500 traineeship, attachment opportunities available: Josephine Teo

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 1:08 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

MORE than 20,500 traineeship and company attachment opportunities have been made available, with more than 2,800 local jobseekers placed under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

The top five sectors, which together account for more than half of the openings, are financial services, infocomm technology and media, professional services, wholesale trade, and electronics, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Wednesday.

She noted that how quickly an employer's application is approved depends in part on the comprehensiveness of its submission. Factoring in time for the programme manager, Singapore Business Federation (SBF), to seek clarifications and enhancement, most applications are approved within four weeks.

Mrs Teo said this is not where the bottleneck is, as there are already existing openings available to jobseekers.

"After suitable matches are found and necessary supporting documents are submitted to SBF, the traineeship or company attachment can commence," she said.

SEE ALSO

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The SGUnited Traineeships Programme and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme were launched on June 1 and Aug 1 respectively and were introduced to provide company-hosted traineeship and attachment opportunities for recent graduates and mid-career jobseekers.

Mrs Teo also noted that while the focus must now be to secure more successful placement, SBF continues to accept new applications to host company attachments for mid-career individuals that commence before March 31, 2021.

The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres have been launched in phases since early July and by end-August, one has been set up across all 24 HDB towns. While these satellite career centres were only in operation from end-August, career ambassadors have advised around 4,200 jobseekers by now.

But Mrs Teo said it is more useful to consider the collective impact, given that jobseekers are reached through multiple channels and assisted through a variety of means.

"Between January and August this year, we have provided career-matching services to about 44,200 jobseekers through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres as well as WSG and NTUC's e2i's five permanent career centres. Since the launch of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package in April 2020, we have placed 33,100 jobseekers into job, traineeship, attachment, and training opportunities. This is in spite of a two-month lockdown and the deep economic recession," she said.

"We will continue to curate more opportunities while seeking to increase placements of jobseekers."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Negative rates 'not a game of bluff': RBNZ official

Thai protest brought forward over disruption fears

The world needs integration, inclusive growth, and to seize the digital economy: Chan

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

Monetary Authority of Singapore stands pat on Singdollar policy at October meeting

World Bank approves US$12b for Covid-19 vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:54 PM
Technology

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

[SHANGHAI] Apple's iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G...

Oct 14, 2020 12:54 PM
SME

Singapore SMEs digitalised, leveraged data at higher rates than global peers amid pandemic

AS they tackled challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in...

Oct 14, 2020 12:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold struggles for traction as US dollar holds firm

[BENGALURU] Gold struggled to gain traction on Wednesday and was stuck below the key US$1,900/ounce psychological...

Oct 14, 2020 12:46 PM
Real Estate

HDB rental volume jumps in Sept as Malaysian workers return to Singapore

[SINGAPORE] The phased reopening of Singapore's border with Malaysia boosted the property rental market last month,...

Oct 14, 2020 12:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

SHARES of medical products supplier Medtecs International advanced further on Wednesday, following its stellar third...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for