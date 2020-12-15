You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More than 4,700 SGUnited traineeships filled as at early-December: Josephine Teo

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 2:11 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

MORE than 4,700 opportunities under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme (SGUT) have been taken up as at early-December, with about 430 mid-career jobseekers placed into attachments across some 170 host companies under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme (SGUP), said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after visiting Singtel together with Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam to engage individuals on the SGUT and SGUP, she said that while the SGUP, which was launched in August, is "gaining some momentum", it is "not as fast as we would like".

Mrs Teo said this is a result of mid-career jobseekers being more selective than fresh graduates.

"The individuals that are potentially being considered, they would have had some years of work experience… naturally, they would like to be able to put these skills to use.

"Unlike fresh graduates, anything will be very useful to (them), from the mid-career person's point of view... we already have some sense of what we are suited for and we also have some sense of how we can best contribute to our prospective employers."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As such, some host organisations under the SGUP have also had to adjust their programme content to better cater to the experience level of the applicants.

Another difficulty faced was that given how jobseekers would "naturally" pursue full-time employment over such attachments, "they took time to warm up to the SGUP", said Mrs Teo.

Nonetheless, she noted that such opportunities can help mid-career individuals "move into areas that they might not have initially thought of", and urged more employers and jobseekers to take advantage of the SGUP to "explore and make available new options for themselves".

On the SGUT front, Mrs Teo said that discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Education on future plans for the programme.

Separately, in response to queries regarding workplace arrangements following Monday's announcement on Singapore moving to Phase Three of its reopening at the end of the month, Mrs Teo said the government is reviewing the situation, adding that more updates will be given at a later date.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China industrial output rises 7% y-o-y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y-o-y

Dutch set for toughest lockdown yet over Christmas: PM

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

China's domestic spending continues to grow in November

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Biden says Trump 'refused to respect the will of the people'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 02:09 PM
Stocks

Australia: Miners drag shares lower on reports of China restricting coal imports

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, with miners incurring majority of the losses on reports that China...

Dec 15, 2020 02:06 PM
Technology

China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles: sources

[BEIJING] China's Baidu is considering making its own electric vehicles and has held talks with automakers about the...

Dec 15, 2020 01:53 PM
Consumer

Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021: Nikkei

[BENGALURU] Apple plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30 per cent year...

Dec 15, 2020 01:39 PM
Real Estate

Singapore new home sales rose to 767 units in Nov, up 18.9% over Oct on economic recovery hopes

NEW private home sales in November rose to 767, up 18.9 per cent from October's 645.

Dec 15, 2020 12:39 PM
Transport

Air travel demand is higher than ever in Australia, says Jetstar

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways' low-cost carrier Jetstar said it will operate a record number of flights in Australia early...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for