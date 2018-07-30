You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake: official

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 11:45 PM

doc718km9w45ls1itnjz4wt_doc718iaic24g31bcomvjb5.jpg
Rescue team members give treatment to a climber after walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 30, 2018.
REUTERS

[LOMBOK] More than 500 hikers and their guides remain stranded by landslides on an active volcano on Lombok, a day after a powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian holiday island, a national park official said Monday.

Helicopters and rescue teams on foot have been deployed to scour the slopes of Mount Rinjani, which is crisscrossed with hiking routes popular with tourists.

"There are still 560 people trapped. Five hundred are in Segara Anakan area, and 60 are in Batu Ceper," said the head of Rinjani national park Sudiyono, who goes by one name.

Sixteen people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the shallow 6.4-magnitude quake, which sent people running from their homes early in the morning of Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The quake also dislodged tonnes of rock and mud on Mt Rinjani, leaving people with no easy way down.

Rising some 3,726 metres above sea level, the peak is the second-tallest volcano in Indonesia and a favourite among sightseers keen to take in its expansive views.

Hiking trails on the mountain were closed following the quake due to fear of further landslides.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50 kmnortheast of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

The initial tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU moving anti-piracy HQ to Spain after Brexit

US eases export controls for high-tech sales to India -Ross

Pompeo announces US$113m in new US initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

India eyeing single regulator for e-commerce sector

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening