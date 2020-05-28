You are here

More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 4:47 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg

MORE than S$50 million will be disbursed to help companies implement flexible work arrangements amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press statement on Thursday. 

Rolled out on April 20 this year, the enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19) garnered strong...

