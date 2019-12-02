You are here

Most civil servants to get 0.1 month year-end bonus amid 'economic uncertainties'

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 5:55 PM
CIVIL servants will get a year-end bonus of just 0.1 month and an additional one-off lump sum of S$250 to S$1,500, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday.

The exception are senior civil servants in superscale grades, who will get a one-off payment of S$400 instead of the year-end annual variable component (AVC).

"Taking into account the prevailing economic uncertainties, the Public Service Division, in consultation with and with the support of the public sector unions, will exercise restraint for the year-end bonus payment," said the PSD.

Civil servants in lower pay grades will receive a higher additional lump sum. Around 2,200 civil servants in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive the highest lump sum amount of S$1,500.

In July, civil servants received a mid-year AVC of 0.45 month and a one-off lump sum payment of S$200, with a higher lump sum of S$300 for civil servants in OSS Grades IV and V.

All civil servants will also receive the one-month non-pensionable annual allowance, commonly referred to as the 13th month bonus, to be paid in December together with the year-end AVC and lump sum payments.

