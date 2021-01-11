M'sia hypermarts see long queues amid talk of fresh Covid-19 curbs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIANS thronged hypermarkets and restaurants over the weekend to stock up on supplies and dine with families and friends, ahead of new movement curbs widely expected to be announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday to tackle surging coronavirus cases.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes