You are here

Home > Government & Economy

M'sian police raid Deloitte office for 1MDB-related documents: sources

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN police raided the Kuala Lumpur office of audit firm Deloitte on Thursday as part of a widening probe into a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two police sources told Reuters.

Investigators seized documents and records related to the firm's dealings with 1MDB, one of the sources said.

A representative for Deloitte could not be immediately reached for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Authorities in at least six countries are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB, set up by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in 2009.

Najib, who was ousted in an election last year, is facing dozens of criminal charges over losses at 1MDB and other state entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

US prosecutors said that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

Deloitte has been under scrutiny for its role in auditing 1MDB's financial statements in 2013 and 2014.

In January, Malaysia's securities regulator fined Deloitte RM2.2 million (S$725,422) for failing to report irregularities in relation to an Islamic bond issued by a 1MDB-linked company.

After the US Justice Department filed civil lawsuits in 2016 over 1MDB, Deloitte said that the 1MDB finance statements that it had audited should no longer be relied upon.

Deloitte was 1MDB's third auditor after the fund fired its earlier auditors, KPMG and Ernst & Young, authorities have said. It resigned as the fund's auditor in early 2016. REUTERS

Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win

All eyes on EU polls amid fears of far-right appeal

Calm returns to streets of Jakarta after second night of unrest

Theresa May under intense pressure to quit

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening