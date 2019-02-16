You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
MTI: 2019 growth could slow to below mid-point of forecast range
2018 GDP up by 3.2%; officials warn 2018's sluggishness likely to continue into the new year
Singapore
THE Singapore economy slowed last year - and will likely only cool further, according to the latest news from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
With an economic slowdown expected to drag on, all eyes will be on relief measures in next Monday's Budget, and the
