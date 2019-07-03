You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 12:42 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

TO develop a workforce that is well-versed in design - even if they work in non-design sectors - the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has accepted five recommendations from a tripartite committee, ranging from strengthening links between industry and institutes of higher learning, to supporting continuing education and training for design educators and professionals.

Following from these recommendations, a Design Education Advisory Committee (DEAC) will be formed and two pilot programmes introduced.

The Design Education Review Committee, appointed by the Ministry of Communications and Information in 2017 as part of the Design Industry Manpower Plan, released a report with its recommendations on Wednesday.

Design is "an essential skill for a future-ready workforce", said committee chairman Tan Pheng Hock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report noted that design talent will need "transdisciplinary skillsets", with knowledge not just in their own craft but also in business technology. Meanwhile, the broader workforce should also have design-related skills, to enable innovation.

One recommendation is to strengthen links between industry and education by forming the DEAC, comprising industry leaders from design and non-design sectors, leaders of institutes of higher learning, representatives from government agencies and international experts. This will help align education with industry needs.

A second recommendation is for students across more disciplines to have design-led creative thinking skills. A pilot programme for this will be launched in the 2019 academic year by Singapore Polytechnic, bringing together students from different disciplines for a semester-long credit-bearing module.

Third, continuing education and training programmes and incentives should be enhanced. This could take the form of more DesignSingapore scholarships and SkillsFuture study awards for designers interested in acquiring non-design skills, for example. The committee also recommends developing a common skills framework for professional development of design educators, and including design educators in the SkillsFuture study award for the design sector.

Fourth, more learning platforms where professionals can apply design thinking to real-world issues. The pilot School of X programme will be launched, for professionals from both the public and private sectors to come together in creating solutions for the community.

Finally, offering opportunities for the general public to learn about design, and apply design-led creative thinking. This could include creating more modular SkillsFuture courses under areas such as business design and experience design.

The recommendations will start being implemented in phases throughout the year.

The idea is not that everyone should be a designer, but rather that everyone should have the capabilities for design thinking, said committee co-chair Low Cheaw Hwei. He noted that even organisations such as hospitals and banks have their own design teams today.

In an increasingly competitive market, firms are realising that design will help them offer better products and services, said DesignSingapore Council executive director Mark Wee.

He cited a study of future hiring intentions which found that for every one designer hired in a creative agency, two will be sought after in non-design companies.

Government & Economy

UAE private sector growth softens in June: PMI

Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June: PMI

Cuba studying cryptocurrency as part of economic crisis measures

Japan's Kagoshima city orders 600,000 residents into evacuation centres, safe areas due to heavy rains

Bank of Japan's Funo says may keep current ultra-low rates beyond spring 2020

Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares slide 7.14% after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit in anti-graft probe

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Ascott Reit, A-HTrust, SembMarine, Yanlord Land, FLT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening