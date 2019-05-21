You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 8:00 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
In a clear signal that Singapore's economic growth is likely to be muted for the rest of 2019, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) narrowed its forecast range downwards to 1.5 to 2.5 per cent on Monday morning, from an earlier 1.5 to 3.5 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

IN a clear signal that Singapore's economic growth is likely to be muted for the rest of 2019, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) narrowed its forecast range downwards to 1.5 to 2.5 per cent on Tuesday morning, from an earlier 1.5 to 3.5 per cent.

This comes as the economy saw growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 - the lowest growth rate in almost 10 years. This was a notch lower than earlier estimates of 1.3 per cent and down from revised figures from Q4 2018. This was also below economists' expectations of 1.5 per cent.

On a sequential basis, the Singapore economy expanded by 3.8 per cent, compared to the 0.8 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

In Q1, manufacturing slid by 0.5 per cent, reversing from the 4.6 per cent growth in Q4 2018. The sector was dragged down by the electronics and precision engineering segments on the back of weak global semiconductor demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The services producing industries grew by 1.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter. It was propped up by the information and communications, finance & insurance, and business services.

Construction saw a recovery, expanding by 2.9 per cent, compared to a 1.2 per cent decline in Q4 2018, thanks to an improvement in both public and private sector construction activities.

In its outlook for the year ahead, the MTI noted that the global growth outlook “remains clouded by uncertainties and downside risks”, including a slower-than-expected growth in the Chinese economy, escalation of trade tensions between the US and its key trading partners especially China, and a possible "no-deal Brexit" in Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Against this challenging external backdrop, key outward-oriented sectors in the Singapore economy are expected to slow, added the MTI.

The manufacturing sector is projected to see a sharp slowdown in growth. In particular, the electronics and precision engineering clusters are expected to face strong external headwinds from a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment with the fading of the global electronics cycle.

Growth in outward-oriented services such as wholesale trade and transportation & storage is expected to ease in tandem with the slowdown in growth in key advanced and regional economies.

However, the MTI noted that there remains “pockets of strength” in the Singapore economy. In particular, the information & communications sector is expected to remain healthy, bolstered by firms’ robust demand for IT and digital solutions. The education, health & social services segment is expected to remain resilient, supported by the ramp-up of operations in healthcare facilities respectively.

Meanwhile, the construction sector is likely to see a sustained turnaround after three straight years of contraction, as the pickup in contracts awarded since the second half of 2017 should translate into construction activities in the quarters ahead.

Government & Economy

US judge backs Democrats' request for Trump financial records

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

US business debt a 'moderate' economic risk: Federal Reserve's Powell

UK firms likely to scrap planned investment on a no-deal Brexit: BoE's Broadbent

UN concerned about rising US-Iran rhetoric

Trump tells ex-White House lawyer to ignore subpoena

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tianjin Zhongxin, Moya Holdings Asia, Mercurius Capital Investment, JCG

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening