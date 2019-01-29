You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mueller's Trump-Russia probe close to completion: official

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 6:57 AM

SL_mw_290119_20.jpg
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election is close to being wrapped up, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election is close to being wrapped up, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Monday.

"The Mueller investigation is close to being completed," he told journalists.

"I've been fully briefed on the investigation and I look forward to director Mueller delivering the final report," he said.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump to meet Chinese vice premier in trade talks: Treasury Secretary

US charges Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Singaporeans urged to plug into Asean to tap geographical edge

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
5 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening