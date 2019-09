[SINGAPORE] Zimbabwe ex-president Robert Mugabe's body was flown out of Singapore on Wednesday following his death last week, his nephew said, heading home for burial in a country bitterly divided by the hero-turned-despot's legacy.

"It just left now," Adam Molai told AFP by phone from the plane carrying Mugabe's body as it took off from the city-state, with the noise of the aircraft audible in the background.

AFP