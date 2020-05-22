You are here

Muhyiddin in home quarantine after officer tests positive for Covid-19

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 7:07 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be home quarantined for 14 days after an officer who attended a meeting with him this week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Friday.
PHOTO: SPH

Mr Muhyiddin has tested negative but...

